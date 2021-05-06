Kerala To Enforce Lockdown From May 8 To 16 Amid Rising Covid Cases

Kerala Lockdown: India has crossed the grim milestone of 2 lakh Covid deaths

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a statewide lockdown from May 8-16 to fight the surge in coronavirus cases.

Most states have taken to partial lockdowns or containment measures to fight the deadly sweep of the second wave of infections.

Yesterday, the centre's top scientific adviser warned about the "inevitable" third wave of coronavirus, adding that vaccines will need to be "updated" to deal with the new strains that have overwhelmed hospitals and left thousands dead.

On the question of nationwide lockdown, NITI Aayog member and chief of the national expert group on vaccines VK Paul said Wedbesday, "...If anything more is required those options are always being discussed. There's already a guideline to states to impose restrictions to suppress chain of transmission."

In his address to the nation last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the second surge of coronavirus to a storm and urged state governments to use lockdowns as an absolute last resort. He stressed on micro containment measures and Covid-appropriate behaviour to beat the virus.



