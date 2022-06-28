Kerala Teenager Installs Flex Board Congratulating Himself For Passing Class 10 Exam, Minister Impressed

The student congratulated himself for Class 10 board exam result. (Representative Photo)

A teenager in Kerala has installed a flex board outside his home to congratulate himself on passing the Class 10 board exam. The gesture impressed the Education Minister of the state, who wished him success in life.

The minister, V Sivankutty, posted a photo of the teenager's flex board on his official Facebook page, which shows the boy wearing sunglasses.

According to Google translation of the minister's post in Malayalam, the boy's name is Jishnu. Mr Sivankutty further said in the post that he loved the way the teenager celebrated his success "that's why this post".

"We will provide all support for learning-related activities. The boy himself has said in the flex board that history will change when some people come. I hope so too. I wish him success in life's exams too," he further said on Facebook.

The Kerala Class 10 results for the 2022 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam were announced on June 15.

This year, a total of 4,26,469 regular candidates appeared for the Kerala 10th board exam, out of which more than 4.23 lakh (4,23,303) students cleared the exam. The pass percentage dropped this year as 99.26 per cent of the candidates made it to the merit list. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSLC Kerala Class 10 exam was 99.47 per cent.

The Kerala board had conducted the Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode.

As many as 44,363 students got A-plus grade, according to the result declared earlier this month.