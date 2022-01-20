Kerala Teen Sex Abuse Survivor Found Dead At Rented Residence

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said (Representational)

An 18-year girl, allegedly repeatedly sexually abused by relatives, was found dead at her residence in Kerala's Thenhipalam today.

The girl was found hanging in the house where she was living with her family on rent for about a year, the police said.

The girl was allegedly a victim of continuous sexual abuse by her close relatives and a POCSO case was registered by the police about two years ago.

Four out of the six accused have been charged and court proceedings are underway in the case.

According to police sources, preliminary investigation suggests that the incident took place when the girl's mother had gone to drop her younger brother at school.

She had locked her room from inside and didn't come out for breakfast despite repeated calls. On suspicion, the mother peeped through the window only to find her daughter hanging from the ceiling, they said quoting the teen's mother.

Family sources said the girl has been going through mental trauma ever since the POCSO case was registered.

Since the accused were the victim's relatives, there has been pressure on the family to withdraw it.

