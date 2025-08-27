Kerala Teacher Charged For Asking Muslim Students To Avoid Onam Celebrations

A teacher at a private school in Thrissur district of Kerala has been charged for allegedly making "communal remarks" by advising students to refrain from taking part in Onam celebrations.

The case against Khadeeja, who teaches at Sirajul Uloom English School in Kadavallur, was registered on the basis of a complaint by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). She has been suspended by the school management, sources said.

Besides Khadeeja, another teacher has been suspended for allegedly backing her remarks.

According to the complaint, Khadeeja allegedly sent a voice message in a WhatsApp group related to the school, advising Muslim students and their parents to not participate in Onam celebrations. She said Onam was a "festival in another religion" and said it was "un-Islamic" to mark the event.

The audio clip went viral, sparking protests against the school administration.

Kunnamkulam Circle Inspector Jaipradeep said a case has been filed against Khadeeja under section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with promoting disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different groups.

The school distanced itself from the teacher's remarks, saying they were made in personal capacity and did not represent the views of the institute.

The management also said Onam celebrations will proceed as planned with an onasadaya or festival lunch on Thursday.

The English-medium school, sources said, is home to 204 students, of which 15 are Hindus. There are 24 teachers, out of which 13 are Muslims.