Kerala: Red Alert In Idukki, Heavy Rain Likely In Rest Of The State

Kerala is witnessing very heavy rainfall today, Red alert for Idukki district

Kerala is witnessing heavy rainfall today. A 'Red' alert has been sounded for Idukki district by the weather office while an 'Orange' alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad for today. A 'Red' alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall and the authorities need to take action and an 'Orange' alert says "very heavy rainfall" and agencies need to be ready for emergencies.

A 'Yellow' alert has also been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur for tomorrow by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several areas in Kochi city were inundated. MG Road, Jos Junction and Panampilly Nagar are waterlogged. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus station in the city is also under water. Water has entered many homes in western Kochi.

Train services between Kottayam and Ernakulam have been affected after boulders fell on the railway track this morning, between Kottayam and Chingavanam.

#WATCH: Parts of Kerala receive rainfall this morning, visuals from Kottayam. pic.twitter.com/cLNcZoWvJp — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour is likely along the Kerala coast and fishermen have been advised to stay away, the IMD said.

As for the rest or the country, moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells are expected in West Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

All India Weather Forecast & warning video based on 0830 hours IST of 29-07-2020 pic.twitter.com/Lu9CLwngwf — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to get moderate rain with one or two spells of sharp showers today and tomorrow. The weather office said, there may be waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himalayan foothills of West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till tomorrow, according to the IMD forecast.

Heavy rainfall and thundershowers are expected at most places over Konkan and interiors of Maharashtra for this week.