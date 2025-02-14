Kerala Ragging Horror: Senior Students To Be Expelled From Medical College

Senior students who were seen in a viral video of a horrific ragging case in a Kerala college have been expelled. The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the state police within 10 days.

Five third-year students of Kottayam Government Nursing College were arrested yesterday over the brutal assault on first-year students.

The arrested students are Rahul Raj, NS Jeeva, NP Vivek, Rigil Jeeth, and Samuel Johnson.

In the viral video, the senior students were seen laughing and making lewd comments while a junior student was tied to a bed, and a heavy object was placed on his genitals. They poked him with a compass too.

Junior students alleged the viscous ragging has been going on for nearly three months. The police said it began in November 2024, shortly after the first-year students began their class. They alleged the seniors regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy liquor.

The NHRC has termed the incident at the Kerala college as "morally reprehensible". It said the junior student told them that the seniors, who are from Wayanad, Malappuram and Kottayam, "coerced juniors into transferring money" online and "subjected them to physical and mental torture".

"One student was reportedly threatened with a knife to his neck, while others were bound, had lotion poured on their bodies and were inflicted with sharp weapon wounds," the NHRC said. "These actions are not only morally reprehensible but also illegal."

The Congress-led opposition UDF alleged the accused in the ragging case have connections with the Left student organisation, SFI.

"Everyone knows they are SFI activists, yet they are now denying it," Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan alleged, referring to the Students Federation of India, or SFI.

In response, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said strict action would be taken against the accused in the Kottayam ragging case. The SFI also refuted the allegation, and denied any links with the accused.

Ms Bindu said since the incident happened at an institution under the Kerala University of Health Sciences, there are limitations to direct intervention.

The arrested students have been charged under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the police said.