Kerala Police Detain Three Suspected Bodo Terrorists On A Tip-Off

The suspected Bodo terrorists were detained on Thursday morning (Representational photo)

Three suspected Bodo terrorists employed as daily wage labourers at a factory in Ernakulam's Perumbavoor area were today detained by the Kerala police on a tip-off from their Assamese counterparts.

"According to a preliminary probe, the three men are part of the banned National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB). Having received arms training in Myanmar, they had previously worked as private security guards in Hyderabad," senior police officer J Himendrananth told NDTV.

"We detained them soon after receiving the tip-off," Mr Himendranath said, adding that the suspects have cases registered against them in Assam's Kokrajhar district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as the Arms Act.

Other sources revealed that the suspects used to work at a plywood factory in neighbouring Aluva. They are likely to be handed over to the Assam police after questioning.

The NDFB is an armed separatist outfit that seeks to secure a sovereign Boroland for the Bodo people. Designated as a terrorist group by the Government, it regularly targets illegal Bangladeshi migrants as well as people from other states. Media reports had quoted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as saying earlier this year that the centre would look into their demands for a separate homeland.

Assamese account for around 17% of Kerala's migrant population. A study conducted by Thiruvananthapuram's Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation had found in 2013 that over 70% of the community earn an average of Rs 300 a day, and send Rs 70,000 to their families every year.

