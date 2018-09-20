Bishop Accused Of Kerala Nun's Rape Questioned By Cops For 2nd Day

Mulakkal had recently relinquished his administrative responsibilities as the bishop (File)

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of repeated sexual assault by a Kerala nun, appeared before the special investigation team for questioning today. The accused clergyman was interrogated by the Kerala police team on Wednesday for several hours and was asked to appear again at the crime branch office in Thrippunithura at 11 am.

Before the interrogation today, Kottayam Superintendent of Police Hari Sankar said about 50 per cent of the questioning was over and the process was expected to be completed by evening.

The police were trying to reach to a conclusion after solving the contradictions in the statements, he added.

The police had earlier said there were contradictions in the statements of the survivor, witnesses and the accused.

"That's the purpose of the interrogation. The interrogation is not over. We will reflect on it after it is over," he said.

The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.

The clergyman has claimed allegations against him were a "cooked up story to wreak vengeance" for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against the nun.

Claiming innocence, the bishop has said the complaint was "nothing but a fictional story".

As the bishop joined the probe, a protest by various Catholic reform organisations and a group of nuns seeking his arrest entered its 13th day on Thursday.

The agitation at Vanchi Square is a spontaneous expression of outrage by these groups over the alleged assault of the nun.

A protesting nun said they all were waiting for the news of the arrest of the Bishop because it would send out a strong message to those who abuse women.

Mulakkal had recently relinquished his administrative responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.