Kerala MP Raises Issue Of Stranded Students Pursuing Studies In China

Lok Sabha member VK Sreekandan on Thursday urged the government to take steps to address the issue of Indian students, who are pursuing courses in China, being stranded in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress member from Kerala also moved a notice for an adjournment motion on the issue in the Lower House. The notice was rejected.

Mr Sreekandan told news agency PTI that he is planning to meet Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the issue on Friday.

According to the MP, more than 24,000 Indian students, who are studying in China for various courses are stranded in India. Out of them, over 3,000 students are from Kerala.

He said the Chinese authorities are not allowing them to go back due to travel restrictions imposed by them and that there is also no clarity when China will lift the curbs.

Various countries, including China, have imposed travel restrictions for foreigners in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are now attending classes online. However, physical classes are required for MBBS courses but students are being deprived of the opportunity, Mr Sreekandan said.

He urged the central government to take up the issue with the Chinese authorities so that the stranded students can return to China to pursue their studies.