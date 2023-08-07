Kerala Minister Clarifies After Flak On Social Media Over Azaan Remarks

Minister Saji Cheriyan faced severe flak on social media for his comments (File)

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan, who has come under criticism on social media for his recent remarks about the Muslims' call to prayer, on Monday appealed to the people to "clear the misunderstanding" about it.

Addressing a programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, the minister said that he had not heard prayer calls being made in mosques in Saudi Arabia during his recent visit, as they were restricted to the premises of the places of worship.

Facing severe flak on social media from various quarters for his comments, Mr Cheriyan backtracked and said his statement was based on wrong information he received during his recent tour to the Gulf nation, and appealed to the people to "clear the misunderstanding" caused by it.

In a Facebook post, the minister also alleged that some people are spreading parts of his speech without understanding his intention.