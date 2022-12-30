Kerala Man Dies While Participating In NDMC Mock Drill: Cops

The victim drowned in a river during his participation in the mock drill, police said. (Representational)

A man died while participating in a mock drill by the National Disaster Management Authority in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, police said.

The victim, identified as Binu Soman (34), drowned in a river during his participation in the mock drill.

He died at around 8 pm in a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

The mock drill was conducted by NDRF, Fire Force and Revenue Department unitedly.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolence on his death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)