Kerala Man Dies Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating 'Shawarma': Cops

A 22-year-old man, who had been under treatment for suspected food poisoning after eating "shawarma", died in Kochi on Wednesday, the police said.

Shawarma is a popular street food in the Middle East that has many takers in the southern states.

The dead man was identified as Rahul, a resident of Teekoy in Kottayam district.

According to his family, he developed uneasiness after consuming "shawarma", which he ordered online from a hotel here on October 18.

After undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kakkanad near Kochi since Sunday, he breathed his last today.

Thrikkakara police said they registered a case against the hotel in Mavelipuram on Monday based on the complaint of the man's family, and the municipality authorities closed down the hotel the next day.

"We can ascertain whether shawarma was the reason for the alleged food poisoning only after receiving the postmortem report," a police officer said.

Further action would be taken after the medical report is received, the officer added.

