22 Kerala Officials Involved In Plane Crash Rescue Ops Test Positive

Kerala plane crash: The Air India Express Boeing 737 broke in two after landing in rain (File)

Twenty-two officials including the district collector and the local police chief who responded to the plane crash in Kerala last week have tested positive for coronavirus, the Malappuram medical officer has said.

The Air India Express plane came with 184 passengers from Dubai under the centre's Vande Bharat Mission that expatriates Indians stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They were quarantined after the rescue operations at the plane crash site ended. Most of them were on location," the district medical officer said.

The district medical officer's team is undertaking risk assessment and more details are awaited.