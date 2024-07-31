Death Count In Wayanad Landslides Reaches 143, Rescue Ops On: 10 Points

Hundreds more are feared trapped with government agencies carrying out rescue operation in the affected areas. Several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraceable.

The Indian Army has deployed about 300 personnel for search-and-rescue efforts in Wayanad, while 140 are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram in case the need arises.

Naval teams and helicopters from the Air Force were mobilised to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army late last evening. Defence Ministry officials said disaster relief teams have also been dispatched and rescue dog teams are being airlifted.

Kerala has been battered by incessant rain in the region, with blocked roads complicating relief efforts. The state recorded 372 mm rainfall in 24 hours before three landslides hit Wayanad district in four hours.

The weather department has predicted more rain for Wayanad and several other districts over the next couple of days. This alert has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. Four districts are under orange alert -- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan this morning and assured all help to the LDF government. He has also asked BJP chief JP Nadda to ensure that party workers assist in rescue work.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in the calamity. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The landslides have left a trail of destruction with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted. The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting last evening to take stock of the rescue operations and review health and safety arrangements at the relief camps.