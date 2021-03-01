Kerala Has Become 'Fundamentalists' Own Country' In Left Rule: Niramala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman also took on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over its budget (File)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked the Kerala's CPI(M)-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as God's own country, has become fundamentalists' own country under its five-year rule.

The minister also took on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for its budget, questioning the role of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in its making.

Condemning the killing of an RSS worker allegedly by SDPI activists in Alappuzha last week, she alleged that violence is rampant in the Left-ruled state.

"My heart breaks when I have to say this. A young party activist...RSS pracharak Nandu Krishna was hacked to death. Is this God's own country?", she said and alleged that the CPI(M) had "backhand alliance" with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Inaugurating a meeting organised here for giving reception to ''Vijay Yatra'' of the BJP led by state party president K Surendran, Ms Sitharaman alleged that the "fundamentalist misbehaviour" will not be questioned in Kerala because of the CPI(M)'s "backhand alliance with SDPI."

"I am afraid to say this. God's own country is now gradually becoming fundamentalists' own country", Ms Sitharaman said, also referring to the killings of two youth Congress workers in Kasargod allegedly by CPI(M) activists in 2019 and rape and death case of two minor Dalit sisters in Walayar.

She also slammed the LDF government for giving permission to fundamentalist outfits to "carry out procession" on the occasion of 100th year of 1921, Mappila Rebellion.

Describing it as a "Hindu genocide", Ms Sitharaman said, "that is celebrated now."

"There is a backhanded alliance with SDPI. So no fundamentalist behaviour will be questioned here. Otherwise, how will the 1921 Hindu genocide Mappilla rebellion is being celebrated here now. Fundamentalists are getting permission to celebrate it now," the minister alleged.