Kerala Government In High Court Against Order In Sexual Harassment Case

Civic Chandran has been accused in two sexual harassment cases (File)

The controversial bail order to social activist and writer 'Civic' Chandran in a sexual abuse case is now in High Court. The Kerala government has appealed against the order, calling it "Illegal" and full of errors. The activist has been accused of sexually abusing a Dalit woman.

Kozhikode Sessions court judge S Krishnakumar had granted bail to Civic Chandran on August 2, ruling that he was fighting against the caste system, and it is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the woman fully knowing she belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

Pointing out that the accused is fighting against the caste system and is involved in a number of agitations, the judge said offences under the law meant for the protection of Scheduled Castes and Tribes will not prima facie stand against him.

The lower court's judgment "suffers from illegality and manifest errors" warranting intervention, the government has told the High Court.

"Going through the statement of the victim and the outcome of the investigation conducted so far revealed the complicity of the accused and prima facie there are sufficient materials in the First Information Statement itself," it said.

In another case relating to the author, which also came up for hearing, the same judge made some equally controversial remarks. In this case, Mr Chandran was accused of harassing a young writer at a camp in Nandi Beach in February 2020.

The court said a sex harassment charge will not stick if the woman was "wearing a sexually provocative dress". The comment came after the 74-year-old accused photographs of the woman with his bail application.