Kerala Floods Updates: As State Struggles To Rebuild Itself, Experts Say Crucial Warnings Were Ignored

Over 200 people have died since August 8 and almost a million were forced to leave their homes. The initial assessment of losses is pegged at over Rs. 20,000 crore.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 22, 2018 10:10 IST
Kerala floods: Gigantic rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts are underway in the state.

New: 

As Kerala struggles to recover from devastating floods, the worst in over a century, experts on Tuesday said that certain warnings and predictions had gone unheeded. Kerala, criss-crossed by 44 rivers and backwaters, a chain of brackish lagoons and lakes running parallel to the Arabian Sea, create an environmentally sensitive region. Critics have said that the government had ignored environmental concerns and pushed for power plants and coal mines in the state. Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who suggested a ban on new industrial and mining activities in Kerala in a 2011 report, said man-made problems had played a key role in the disaster.

Kerala needs skilled workers to rebuild itself, union minister KJ Alphons had reiterated on Tuesday. Help has been coming in from all over, including Rs 700 crore offer by the UAE. People have been returning to flood-battered homes and many are still in relief camps. Over 200 people have died since August 8 and almost a million were forced to leave their homes. The initial assessment of losses is pegged at over Rs. 20,000 crore.

Here are the updates on Kerala floods: 


 


Aug 22, 2018
10:10 (IST)
Swimmer Sajan Prakash has been to hell and back at the Asian Games, competing in Jakarta while family members went missing in severe flooding in Kerala. 

The 24-year-old became the first swimmer to reach last weekend's 200 metres butterfly final despite the knowledge that five relatives had not been found and his family home in Kerala had been destroyed by floodwater.

Prakash finished outside the medals in fifth, but his prayers were answered after an uncle called to inform him his family members had survived the devastating floods that have killed more than 350 people. Read story
Aug 22, 2018
10:00 (IST)
Kerala Floods: In Touching Video, People Applaud As Army Delivers Medicines
A video of the rescue and relief operations carried out at Chatengkeri was shared by the army 16 hours ago. It shows about 20 people standing in ankle-deep water, clapping as army personnel carry in boxes full of medicine." 
Aug 22, 2018
09:51 (IST)
An online platform has been launched to help rain-hit victims of Kerala connect with people who are willing to throw open their houses for accommodation.

The website 'EachOneHostOne.com', which was launched by five Chennai entrepreneurs, helps the affected relocate to any safer place which has been offered near them.
