'Don't Be Complacent': Kerala Chief Minister To Party Cadres On Pre-Poll Surveys

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Left party cadres not to be overconfident and never show any laxity in campaign work in the wake of pre-poll survey reports released by various media houses which have predicted continuation of LDF rule in the state.

The huge participation of people in LDF's campaign meetings in northern districts was proof of increasing support base of the ruling front and even those who had taken a stand against the government had to accept its activities and initiatives now, he said.

"Various survey reports have come now...Election is a political game...So what I would like to request to the Left party workers that do not be complacent and show any laxity in campaign works in the wake of these survey reports," Mr Vijayan told reporters in Kottayam.

The Chief Minister, who arrived in Kottayam as part of the election campaign, also said surveys were an expression of opinions and it was natural for the media to say facts as part of it.

Mr Vijayan's reaction came a day after senior Congress leader, Ramesh Chennithala had lashed out at the media houses in the state for their various surveys predicting another term for Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in the state.

He alleged that media houses were ''whitewashing'' the corruption scandals of the ruling Left Front as a gratitude for advertisements worth crores received from the state government.

A section of TV channels recently telecast their surveys, conducted with the help of private agencies, predicting another term for the incumbent Left government.

Mr Vijayan said despite many crises and challenges, his government could carry forward and implement welfare activities and the Kerala society was happy with it.

Unable to face the government, the Opposition, however, was spreading lies and propagating false stories, he alleged.

Kerala had faced unprecedented issues that could not normally be overcome, in the past five years, he said adding that Okhi and Nipah cyclones, followed by the deadliest flood of the century and COVID-pandemic had hit the state one after the other.

"At this juncture, we are approaching the voters with full conviction that it is a government which has done its maximum to the people," he said.

As the opposition, the Congress and BJP have no way to deal with it and so they are spreading lies against the government, he added.

On the rejection of the nomination papers of three BJP-NDA candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam constituencies by the returning officer after scrutiny, Mr Vijayan said the move for an "unholy undercurrent" is obvious.

"BJP has no candidate in three constituencies and there is a serious doubt in the public domain," he added.

The Chief Minister also alleged that some prominent Congress leaders were trying to reach the Assembly with the support of the BJP, who had fielded weak candidates in some constituencies.

On the recent controversies regarding the Left government's stand on the Sabarimala women entry issue, he said some people were trying to raise the matter again during election time.

"No need to raise it now...let's think about other things after the final verdict," he said adding that his government had granted Rs 1,487 crore for improving the amenities of pilgrims at the hill temple.