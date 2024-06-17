Kerala Congress's Apology After BJP Says PM-Pope Post Insulted Christians

The Kerala unit of Congress has put out an apology to the Christian community after the BJP flagged a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis.

The state Congress unit had Sunday shared a photo from the PM's meeting with the Pope with the caption, "Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God," connecting it with a recent remark of the PM.

The state BJP said the Congress post was an "insult" to the Christian community.

This tweet by the Congress, equates Prime Minister Modi to Lord Jesus. This is absolutely uncalled for and is an insult to the Christian community, who revere Jesus. It is shameful that Congress has stopped to this level. pic.twitter.com/79drMyiauF — George Kurian(Modi Ka Parivar) (@GeorgekurianBjp) June 16, 2024

"This tweet by the Congress equates Prime Minister Modi to Lord Jesus. This is absolutely uncalled for and is an insult to the Christian community, who revere Jesus. It is shameful that Congress has stopped to this level," said Union Minister and BJP leader George Kurian.

Congress has now stooped to mocking the Pope and the Christian community, scoffed state BJP chief K Surendran.

"The @INCIndia Kerala "X" handle, seemingly run by radical Islamists or Urban Naxals, continues to post derogatory and humiliating content against nationalistic leaders. Now, it has even stooped to mocking the respected Pope and the Christian community. It's certain that the AICC General Secretary from Kerala, @kcvenugopalmp, is aware of this. The question is, what are @RahulGandhi and @kharge's interests in supporting this?" said Mr Surendran.

The Kerala Congress issued an apology last night and said insulting any religion was not its tradition.

"The entire people of this country know that it is not the tradition of the Indian National Congress to insult and disparage any religion, religious priests and idols. Congress is a movement that unites all religions and faiths and leads the people forward in a friendly atmosphere. No Congress worker would even entertain the remotest thought of insulting the Pope, whom Christians around the world see as God-like. However, the Congress has no qualms about mocking Narendra Modi, who insults the believers of this country by calling himself God," said the Kerala unit of the Congress.

"We apologize unreservedly if this post has caused any emotional or psychological distress to Christians," said the post.