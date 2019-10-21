Kerala By-Election 2019: Polling Begins In 5 Assembly Constituencies On Wet Note

Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise.

All India | | Updated: October 21, 2019 09:32 IST
A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.


Thiruvananthapuram: 

A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod).

According to early reports, except Manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.

The ruling CPI(m)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies -- four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


