Kenya's Leader Of Opposition Raila Odinga Meets PM Narendra Modi

The prime minister recalled their long association, dating back to over a decade, when he had visited Kenya as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

All India | | Updated: July 03, 2018 16:06 IST
PM Modi met Kenya's leader of opposition and discussed the relationship between the two countries

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kenya's leader of opposition Raila Odinga met in New Delhi today and discussed the progress in the relationship between the two countries as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Mr Odinga, a former prime minister of Kenya, also recalled his earlier visits to India in 2009 and 2012.

"The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Kenya relations in recent years, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," an official statement issued in Delhi said.
 



