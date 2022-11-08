5 Facts About Statue Of Prosperity, The New Bengaluru Landmark

Karnataka Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN tweeted pictures from the statue site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling the Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru on November 11. The 108-feet statue has been built to honour Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, credited with laying the foundation of Bengaluru. It has come up on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Pictures from the preparation work were shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. Karnataka Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN also tweeted pictures from the statue site and said arrangements are underway for the inauguration ceremony.

Karnataka | Preparations underway at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahalli where PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru city, on Nov 11 pic.twitter.com/lLiJslcUYD — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Below are five facts on the new statue:

– Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is considered to be the founder of what is today known as Bengaluru city.

– At 108 feet, the Kempegowda statue named the Statue of Prosperity, is nearly as tall as a 10-storey building. However, the bronze statue is significantly smaller than Gujarat's Statue of Unity, which stands at 597 feet.

– The statue has been built inside a 23-acre heritage park at the airport and wields a sword that alone weighs 4,000 kg.

– The idea to build the statue was first proposed by former Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa and his deputy Dr Ashwathnarayan C N. The airport was chosen for the statue so that it is visible to millions of passengers, reported ANI.

– Ram V Sutar, who sculpted the Statue of Unity, had been roped in for the Kempegowda statue.