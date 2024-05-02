'Keep Sanitary Pads At All NEET Exam Centres': Court To Testing Agency

In the court, the testing agency conceded to the petitioner's requests. (Representational)

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to make sanitary pads available near toilets at National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination centers across India. In a recent ruling, the court directed the testing agency to ensure that everyone appearing for the NEET exam on May 5 should have easy access to toilets and sanitary pads.

In the order, the court said, "Every examination centre must have suitable toilet facilities with water amenities. They must keep a minimum number of sanitary products near the toilets so that any girl who has come unprepared may use them. The girl candidates must be allowed the use of rest rooms when required."

The directions come after a petition was filed by a 19-year-old who suffers from a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to control the urge to urinate. In the petition, the woman sought accommodations such as using an adult diaper and changing it whenever required during exam hours. She also alleged that the NTA did not respond to her requests.

"If the facilities required by the petitioner are denied, she will not be able to take the examination. That would lead to discrimination that is forbidden by Article 14 of the Constitution of India," the court said.

In the court, the testing agency conceded to the petitioner's requests.

The court directed the NTA to conduct advance inspection of toilets in exam centres to avoid frisking of candidates for the second time. The court also directed the testing agency to spread awareness about these provisions so female candidates aren't stressed while appearing for the exam.

The highly competitive NEET is the mandatory test to qualify for admission in medical colleges.