Kedarnath Temple Opens Tomorrow, Yatra Suspended Due To Bad Weather

The Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand will open to the public tomorrow. But the pilgrimage remains suspended till Sunday due to bad weather along the route.

The temple is adorned with 20 quintals of flowers ahead of its opening. In a video, workers were seen busy decorating the shrine. The gates will open with all rituals and final preparations being made, reported news agency ANI.

Yesterday, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra was suspended till Sunday in Haridwar and Rishikesh due to heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas.

The weather department has issued a heavy snowfall alert for a week along the Kedarnath Dham and the yatra route.

In view of the bad weather and heavy snowfall, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar, said Narendra Singh Kaviriyal, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Chardham Yatra Administration Organisation.

He said the government will review the weather conditions in the coming days and accordingly take a decision in the interest of the pilgrims.