KCR's Push For Deputy Prime Minister? Inside Details Of Meet With Stalin

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: KCR and MK Stalin held an hour-long meeting today

K Chandrasekhara Rao, who has been meeting with various political leaders ahead of the national election results, could be angling for a big role in the next government, but not necessarily the top post. Sources say the Telangana Chief Minister has dropped "enough hints" that he is keen on Deputy Prime Ministership.

"KCR said regional parties must come together and demand a greater slice of the pie. Not just cabinet berths, but something at a higher level... They should have a say in policy decisions and even the appointment of Governors," a source said.

Who will have the pole position in government formation in case of a hung parliament, can be decided only after the results are declared. But Mr Rao's meeting with MK Stalin, the DMK chief who claims to be committed to the alliance with the Congress, is to explore options in case of a split verdict, sources indicated.

KCR, as Mr Rao is dubbed by his party workers, is seen as closer to the BJP, having supported them earlier for votes in parliament. But he has not negotiated with the Congress, directly or indirectly.

At today's meeting, when Mr Stalin -- who has twice suggested the name of Rahul Gandhi for the post of the Prime Minister -- told him to support the Congress, Mr Rao had not ruled it out, sources said.

Mr Rao is expecting that a coalition with Congress at the lead is would also be more amenable, especially if he can bring a substantial number of seats as the head of a regional conglomerate.

Sources say if Mr Rao can gain support from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, he can bring to the table a larger chunk of seats than say, Mamata Banerjee, or even Mayawati.

Tamil Nadu alone has 39 Lok Sabha seats. Telangana, where Mr Rao won a landslide victory last year, has 17 seats, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh - where he has the promise of support from YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy - has 25 seats. Kerala has 20 seats. Together, they add up to 101 seats - way above the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh or 42 in Bengal.

Mr Rao is counting on support from some of the leaders he has approached as earlier, he had extended support to a few of them. Besides, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown interest and spoken of further meetings.

