KCR's Daughter To Be Questioned On Saturday In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will be questioned on Saturday in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Enforcement Directorate accepted her request to postpone the questioning, which was scheduled to take place today.

Citing prior commitments, Ms Kavitha had requested that her questioning be deferred. She is expected to join a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar regarding the Women's Reservation Bill.

K Kavitha has been called by the agency so that she can be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an alleged frontman of the "south group", who was arrested by the ED on Monday.

The agency will record Ms Kavitha's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during this confrontation.