KCR's Act Anti-National: BJP Amps Up Attack Over 'Surgical Strike Proof'

Members of the youth wing of the BJP in Assam have lodged a police complaint against Telegana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR over his last week remarks on surgical strikes against Pakistan.

On February 13, KCR stirred a row by asking for proof from centre of the surgical strike carried out by Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2019.

The comments are clearly "prejudicial to national integration and against the sovereignty of our country", the BJP said in its complaint.

"His comment against the Indian Army and Government of India shows disrespect against the sovereign institution of our country, and while doing so he had tacitly supported the campaign and propaganda of Pakistan showing our country in a very poor taste and which also puts the Indian Army in a very poor light not only before the citizens of India but also in the eye of the world," the BJP sad in its complaint to the police.

"It is needless to state that the Indian Army is a national entity without any political colour or allegiance to any political party but the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri KC Rao had attacked the sanctity of the Indian Army by adding political colour to it for the purpose of his political rivalry and campaign against the party in power at Centre. This act is purely offensive, anti-national and against the interest of the Nation and certainly not expected from a person holding a very high Constitutional post," the complaint further added.

The police has confirmed receiving the complaint but are yet to register a case. "The complaint is being examined," a senior police official said.

Mr Rao has been receiving a lot of flak from BJP for demanding proof of the surgical strikes.

On Sunday, he had said, "Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it."

Telangana Chief Minister also took a swipe at BJP claiming that it was "acting like a monarch" in a democracy.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

Meanwhile, India on Monday observed the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack where 40 personnel were killed in an attack on the CRPF convoy that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.