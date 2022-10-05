KCR National Party Launch Live Updates: Telangana Chief Minister To Launch His National Party Today

Telangana's KCR has been positioning himself as a national player. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is set to launch his national party after months of positioning himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders. The national party, likely to be called Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti, is set to be launched at 1:19 pm today.

Here are the Live Updates on KCR's National Party Launch:

Oct 05, 2022 09:39 (IST) With New National Party, KCR Now Gearing Up For A Straight Fight With BJP

KCR has been nursing national ambitions since 2018 with a standard attack point that both the BJP and the Congress have failed the country. At various platforms, he had reiterated that "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place". He is now gearing up for a straight fight with the BJP.