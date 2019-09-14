94 Bonded Labourers, 12 Minors Rescued From Gujarat Chemical Factory

Police received information of people being held as bonded labourers (Representational)

Gujarat Police on Saturday rescued 94 bonded labourers including 12 minors from a Chemical factory in Kathwada area from Ahmedabad. The owners of the factory are currently being interrogated by the police.

"The labourers were brought from Nagaland and Assam. They were neither being paid nor were they allowed to go home or outside. We have registered a case into the matter," Akshayraj Makwana, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad Zone-5, told the media on Saturday.

The police had received information on Friday night about people being held as bonded labourers in a chemical factory in Kathwada area.

"Today, we sent out teams to the spot. Initially, we thought there were 30 of them but after reaching the premises, we rescued 94 persons from there and out of which 12 are minors," Mr Makwana added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

