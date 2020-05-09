Textile Workers Demand Full Salary In J&K's Kathua, Protests Turn Violent

A large number of people were seen protesting in J&K's Kathua. (Representational)

A protest by Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) workers turned violent in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Friday.

A large number of people were seen protesting at the site, demanding payment of their full salaries.

"They think that payment given by the mill is not sufficient. Also, they want to go home. Injured will be sent to hospital," police official Shailendra Mishra said.

"We will investigate the matter in order to identify the real reason behind this incident. None of the local has suffered injuries. Around 6,000 to 7,000 migrant workers work in this mill," he added.

The workers protesting claimed that the police resorted to lathi-charge, hitting everyone including children following which the people here had to pelt stones.

"The company is not listening to us, where should we go? Today is our salary day. We want one month salary and return home," said a CTM worker.