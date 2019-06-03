UP Man Arrested In Nepal For Running Illegal Call Bypass Scam

Kathmandu, Nepal: Police have initiated further investigation into the matter (Representational)

A 36-year-old Indian man has been arrested in Nepal for illegally operating call bypass on international calls that caused a loss of millions of rupees to the Himalayan nation's telecom department, police said on Sunday.

Khursed Ansari, a resident of Sunauli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation of Nepal Police from Kathmandu on charges of operating call bypass, a statement issued by the Nepal Police said.

The police also recovered a laptop, a 4G device, routers and 16 SIM cards from the accused, the statement said.

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking Ansari in custody.