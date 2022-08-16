2 Brothers, Kashmiri Pandits, Shot By Terrorists In Orchard, 1 Dies

The area has now been cordoned off by security forces, police said. (Representational)

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district today. His brother was injured in the firing, police said.

This comes about three months after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit at a government office in Budgam sparked widespread protests by the community.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir police tweeted from its official handle.

The victim of the terrorist attack has been identified as Sunil Kumar. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the incident.

Kashmir has been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year. Many of the victims were migrant workers or Kashmiri Pandits.

In October, seven civilians were killed in five days -- among them a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two migrant Hindus.

Shortly after, many Kashmiri Pandit families fled their homes in the Valley.

In May, terrorists barged into the tehsildar's office in Budgam and shot dead 36-year-old Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who received a government job under a package for the community that was forced to flee the Valley during the wave of militancy in the 1990s.

The killing triggered a wave of protests by the minority community. Kashmiri Pandits held demonstrations during which they raised slogans under the central government and questioned if they brought them back to the Valley to get killed.