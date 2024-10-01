Kashmir Slogans At RG Kar Protests Evidence Of Left's Footprint: Trinamool

Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, caught on the backfoot over the RG Kar rape-murder case, hit back today with a video that purportedly showed pro-separatist slogans at a protest rally. Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta, who posted the video on X, claimed it was a clear indication that the protest was "hijacked by the Left and the ultra Left".

"These Anti Nationals or Urban Naxals has no interest in the justice for the victim, they just want to propagate their Anti India Agenda! Let me be very clear - KASHMIR IS AN INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA & WILL ALWAYS BE!" his post read.

"I, humbly request all men & women of Kolkata attending such Rally's...plz think ten times before falling in their trap and unknowingly encouraging such Anti India propaganda!" he added.

The undated video that accompanied the post showed young men and women raising "Azadi" slogans for Kashmir as bystanders, including Kolkata police personnel, watch. NDTV could not independently verify the video.

A case has been registered at Patuli Police station in Kolkata against unknown persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Azadi slogans, while having their genesis in Kashmir, have become a part of women's movement in the country. But there, the slogans have been adapted to demand freedom from the patriarchal system and rape culture. It has become women's battle cry for the freedom to make their own decision and live their own lives.

The massive statewide protests over the August 9 rape-murder at the RG Kar hospital has mostly seen the "We want justice" slogan. But the Azadi slogans have been raised at women's "Reclaim the night" protests held alongside.

The flood of protests had caught the ruling Trinamool Congress unawares, especially with a section of their own leaders being caught up in the public sentiment and criticizing the party. One of its MPs, Jawahar Sircar, even quit parliament and the party in protest.

The Kashmir slogans appear to have handed the party - which had been claiming that the protests were being backed by the Left - a chance to fight back.