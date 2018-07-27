Kashmir Situation Modi Government's Biggest Failure, Says Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah said the BJP government was unable to conduct even a by-election in Kashmir (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday termed the situation in Kashmir as one of the biggest failures of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying the situation in the valley has worsened since 2014.

"One of the biggest failures of BJP has been Jammu and Kashmir. The security situation in that state has been deteriorating since 2014," said Abdullah, who met Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.

"The reality is that the BJP government at the Centre was unable to conduct even a parliamentary by-election for a seat vacated by Mehbooba Mufti," he said.

He said he welcomed the statement of Imran Khan, leader of the largest party PTI in Pakistan polls, that he will take two steps forward if India took one step to end the Kashmir ''dispute.'' But he said one must wait to see how the Pakistan leader acts after he is formally elected to head the civilian government.

"We have to wait for him to be sworn in. Whatever he said on Thursday about taking two steps forward for every one step that India takes, it sounds good but a lot will depend on the action he is willing to take," he added.