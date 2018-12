Cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday. (Representational)

An unabated cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, with Ladakh plunging into a deep freeze and Kargil recording minus 14.9 degrees Celsius.

The Met forecast the cold wave would continue for another week with night skies remaining clear.

Leh recorded minus 6 degrees Celsius, Srinagar minus 2.8, Pahalgam minus 8.4, Gulmarg minus 4.0, Jammu city 6, Katra 7, Batote 3.3, Bannihal 0.5 and Bhaderwah 0.4.