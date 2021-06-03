MK Stalin's Tribute To DMK Patriarch Karunanidhi On His Birth Anniversary

Today is former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's 98th birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute to his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary on Thursday. Popularly known as 'Kalaignar', Muthuvel Karunanidhi was a writer and politician who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for almost two decades, between 1969 and 2011.

Chennai | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father and former CM M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/SkrSY1vTSg — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Born on June 3, 1924, M Karunanidhi contested 12 assembly elections polls and never lost an election. The former chief minister of Tamil Nadu entered the legislative assembly at the age of 33, representing Kulithalai constituency.

M Karunanidhi is also known for his contributions to Tamil literature. Before entering politics, Karunanidhi worked in the Tamil film industry as a screenwriter. He also wrote plays, novels and a multiple-volume memoir.