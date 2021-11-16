Kartarpur Corridor Reopens Tomorrow, Centre Says 'Reverence For Sikhs'

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will reopen tomorrow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted today, saying the decision will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims.

"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Mr Shah tweeted.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

A large number of Sikh leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his predecessor Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu had requested the Centre to reopen the corridor before Gurpurab.

In August, the Centre had blamed Pakistan for not reopening the Kartarpur Corridor.