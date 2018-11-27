'Does Imran Khan Run Pak Army?' 5 Big Quotes Of Amarinder Singh To NDTV

Now, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are moving into Punjab from Kashmir, Amarinder Singh said
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today came down heavily on Pakistan and said terrorists from across the border were targeting civilians and security personnel in his state. Mr Singh, in an exclusive interview to NDTV on the Kartapur corridor, justified why he turned down the invite by Pakistan for the stone-laying ceremony, and said he "cannot shift his vision completely while terrorists come here and kill our people." The chief minister also said trusting the Pakistan government would be impossible until its army is reigned in. "But does Imran Khan run the army, or does the army run Imran Khan?" he asked.
Following are the top five quotes from Amarinder Singh's interview to NDTV on Kartarpur Corridor:
The question is how can you shake hands on one hand, and on the other, soldiers are dying in our country? This is ridiculous... From Kashmir, it's moving to Punjab.
I would like see the Wagah border open for trade, I would like peace too, but this is ridiculous. Now, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are moving into Punjab from Kashmir... It is not Imran Khan doing it, it is his army. But does Imran Khan run the army, or does the army run Imran Khan?
Nobody wants war, but Pakistan must understand that India has a strong army. If this thing goes beyond the control of the police, what is the next step?
He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is not sending contradictory signals... He is friends with Imran Khan (On Navjot Sidhu accepting Pakistan's invite to the Kartarpur corridor ceremony).