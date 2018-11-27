'Does Imran Khan Run Pak Army?' 5 Big Quotes Of Amarinder Singh To NDTV

Now, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are moving into Punjab from Kashmir, Amarinder Singh said

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today came down heavily on Pakistan and said terrorists from across the border were targeting civilians and security personnel in his state. Mr Singh, in an exclusive interview to NDTV on the Kartapur corridor, justified why he turned down the invite by Pakistan for the stone-laying ceremony, and said he "cannot shift his vision completely while terrorists come here and kill our people." The chief minister also said trusting the Pakistan government would be impossible until its army is reigned in. "But does Imran Khan run the army, or does the army run Imran Khan?" he asked.