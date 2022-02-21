Karnataka's Shivamogga Tense After Bajrang Dal Member Killed, Schools Shut

Soon after the attack, unidentified people set several vehicles in Shivamogga on fire.

There is tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga after a 26-year-old member of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal was stabbed to death last night.

After incidents of arson, police have been deployed in large numbers and the administration has restricted public gatherings. Schools and colleges in the district will remain shut for now.

The murder has set off a political slugfest, with state minister KS Eshwarappa making communally charged remarks and accusing the Opposition Congress of "giving courage to Muslim goons".

Speaking to the media over the murder of Harsha, who worked as a tailor, Mr Eshwarappa said, "Muslims goons have killed him. (State Congress president) D K Shivakumar's provocative statements have given courage to Muslim goons. This goondagiri won't be tolerated."

A police officer the NDTV spoke to has denied reports that the killing of Harsha is linked to the ongoing controversy over students wearing hijab on campus.

A case has been registered at Doddapete police station in Shivamogga district.

"We have found clues and are close to arresting the accused. This has nothing to do with the hijab controversy. Harsha and the gang of youths knew each other. This seems to be the result of an old rivalry," the police officer said.

Police said Harsha was attacked by at least four persons around 9 pm last night. He was rushed to hospital with severe injuries but did not survive.

Visuals from the city showed the burnt vehicles and heavy police presence. Equipped with riot control gear, police marched in the neighbourhood to prevent a flare-up over the attack.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met with Harsha's family members at the hospital this morning. Videos show him consoling his relatives.

The minister said 4-5 persons could be involved in the murder. "Police have found a clue and the reason behind the murder will come out after the investigation. We have no information yet on whether any organisation is behind this attack. Appropriate security arrangements have been made. Some protests took place last night but the situation is now under control."

Speaking to NDTV over the attack on Harsha, Bajrang Dal state convenor Raghu Sakleshpur said, "We are not happy with the police action. He was our active member. We will soon decide the next course of action."