Karnatakas New Rules For Travellers Amid Omicron Variant Scare

The Karnataka government has stepped up COVID-19 precautionary measures in the state amid worries over new strain 'Omicron'. Screening of international passengers at the airports will be intensified and RT-PCR tests will now be mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala.

The moves comes after a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier this evening.

The government has also decided to make second dose mandatory compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries, state Revenue Minister R Ashok said.

Students from Kerala who have got a negative RT-PCR test report would have to get second test done again on the seventh day after the first report. This is only for those students who arrived in the last 16 days. The screening process will be intense for the students in medical and nursing colleges, said the government.

The order comes close on the heels of several recent cases among medical students in Karnataka.