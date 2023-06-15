Karnataka To Scrap BJP Government's Anti-Conversion Law

The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has decided to scrap the law against religious conversion introduced in the state by the previous BJP government. The proposal received the nod of the state cabinet today, said HK Patil, the state's Law & Parliamentary Affairs minister.

The law against religious conversion through coercion, misrepresentation, or allurement, adopted by many BJP-ruled states, was introduced in the state through an Ordinance or executive order in May last year. A bill to replace it was later introduced in the state assembly in September.

Mr Patil also said the Cabinet has decided to remove the chapters on KB Hedgewar -- one of the founders of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- from school history books. The chapter was added last year.

Along with it, all the changes in school syllabus made by the BJP government have also been reversed. The Cabinet has also decided to make it compulsory to read the Preamble of the Constitution along with the hymn in schools and colleges, Mr Patil told reporters after the meeting.

The Cabinet has also decided to introduce a new law on agricultural markets (APMC) that will replace the one enacted when the BJP was in power.