Karnataka Colleges To Reopen On November 17, Online Classes Optional

The Karnataka government has decided to reopen colleges in the state from November 17. This includes engineering, diploma, and degree colleges. This decision was taken today at a meeting headed by Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa, and attended by ministers and senior officials.

The students, however, have the option of attending class physically or online, with parental consent needed for the former. The number of batches in each college would be decided depending on the number of students opting for physical classes.

"November 17th, after Deepavali, we are opening colleges for students who want to attend classes. It is optional…This has been a demand of the students as it is their future," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Ashwath Narayan, said today.

Following UGC guidelines, online classes had already begun in October. The decision on reopening campuses in November was left to the states based on their respective situations.

"We presented to the Chief Minister the preparations made for opening colleges and asked for a suitable date," Dr Narayan said.

All the necessary SOPs would be followed in the colleges and hostels, he said. Each institution will have a task force to make sure the procedures are followed.

The opening of other educational institutions, Dr Narayan said, would gradually happen from the degree-level downwards.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now fallen below the 1-lakh mark with more recoveries recorded than fresh cases for the eighth consecutive day till Thursday. The number of active cases as of Thursday stood at 92,927, with over 10,700 deaths recorded in the state since the pandemic broke out.