Video: Students Shove Cracker In Petrol Bag, Burst It In Front Of Fuel Tanker

The students shot the video on Tuesday.

In an attempt to make a viral social media post, three students in Karnataka's Hassan district placed a cracker inside a transparent plastic bag full of petrol and exploded it in front of a stationary fuel tanker. All three were arrested, produced in court and let off with a warning after paying a fine.

The 25-second video, shot on Tuesday, shows a massive explosion in front of the parked tanker as the youngsters set the bag ablaze before running to safety. The tanker, however, was unaffected by the blast and a bigger mishap was averted.

Police said the students are pursuing a graduation in Ayurvedic medicine. After the clip went viral, a case was registered against the three students and they were arrested.

"The three students were arrested under provisions of the Karnataka Police Act and produced in court. The court gave the students a warning and imposed a fine, before releasing them," Hassan Superintendent of Police MS Sujita said.