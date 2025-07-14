"They Should Invite Us, Right?" Peeved Siddaramaiah On BJP's Bridge 'Snub'

The opening of a bridge in Karnataka Monday created a divide between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party that is in power at the centre, after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah objected to the lack of representatives from the state government at the inaguration ceremony. The BJP responded by sharing a letter dated July 12 - two days before the opening - formally inviting the Chief Minister.

The Kalasavalli-Ambargondlu, or the Sigandur bridge - India's second-longest cable-stayed bridge, 2.44km long and built at a cost of Rs 473 crore - in Shivamogga district is to be inaugurated later today, but the Chief Minister, his Public Works Minister, and local Congress MLAs will stay away.

"They should invite us right? Who created this centre-state tussle? They created it ... they should follow protocols. It's happening in our state," a peeved Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The Congress leader - also battling a power grab by his deputy, DK Shivakumar - said he spoke to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Ministe for Road Transport and Highways, and asked him to postpone the programme. "He said he would... but now, bowing to the pressure from local BJP leaders, they are going ahead with the event," Siddaramaiah complained.

"I have not received any invitation. We always extend cooperation to railway projects... they invite us for those. But here, protocol has been violated. They are deliberately creating a rift between the central and state governments," he said, pointing also to scheduling conflicts.

On Sunday too the Chief Minister had said it would have been appropriate for Mr Gadkari's office to contact him and plan the event at a mutually convenient time, given he is expected to attend various programmes in Vijayapura district, which is over 400km from Shivamogga.

It wasn't just the Chief Minister questioning the apparent lack of protocol from the federal government; the Congress' Shivamogga district-in-charge Madhu Bangarappa said he too had not been invited and criticised the Road Transport Ministry for "disrespecting" Siddaramaiah.

However, this morning the Mr Gadkari's office released a copy of a letter - signed by the Union Minister - that invited the Chief Minister to the inauguration. The letter also invited Siddaramaiah to join via a video link if he could not make it to the ceremony itself.

