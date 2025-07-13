'Not Intimated Earlier': Siddaramaiah Wants Bridge Inauguration Postponed

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari to postpone the inauguration of Sigandur bridge and the foundation stone laying ceremony of infrastructure projects at Sagara taluk in Shivamogga on July 14, stating that he was not "intimated" in advance.

Citing his scheduled visit to Indi taluk in Vijayapura district, the Chief Minister in a letter to Mr Gadkari said, it would have been more appropriate for MoRTH to have consulted with the state government before scheduling such a programme, and requested him to instruct the officials in this regard.

"It has come to my notice that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with National Highway Authority of India is organising "Dedication to Nation and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony" Programme on 14th of July, 2025 in Nehru Field, Sagara Taluk, Shivamogga District, and my name has also been printed in the draft invitation card. However, I have not been intimated about this programme in advance," Siddaramaiah said in his letter.

Noting that an inauguration programme of various developmental schemes is already scheduled under his Chairmanship in Indi taluka of Vijayapura district on the same day, he said it would have been more appropriate for MoRTH to have consulted with the state government before scheduling the state-level programmes.

"Therefore, I request you to instruct the department to coordinate with the state government while organising such programmes. Also, I request you to postpone this programme and provide me with a couple of dates convenient to you, so that I would be able to join you in this significant state-level programme," he added.

Mr Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate "Sigandur Bridge", which is said to be India's second-longest cable-stayed bridge between Ambaragodlu-Kalasavalli in Sagara taluk on Monday.

The bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 473 crore and is 2.44 km long, official sources said.

Earlier in the day, Shivamogga district in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa told reporters, "I have not got an invitation officially, there is some confusion. I feel that the Chief Minister has been disrespected by the central government...." Sagara Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna said he too has not got any invitation and has no information.

He also hit out at Shivamogga BJP MP BY Raghavendra for making it a party event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)