Seven, Including Pregnant Woman, Die In Karnataka Road Accident

The accident took place near Karntaka's Kalaburagidistrict. (Representational)

Seven people, including a pregnant woman, died in a road accident when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck near Savalagi village in Kalaburagi district today.

All the seven people died on the spot, the police said.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as 25-year-old pregnant woman Irfana Begam, Rubia Begum (50), Abedabi (50), Jayachunabi (60), Muneer (28), Mohammed Ali (38) and Shoukhat Ali (29).

A case has been registered at the traffic police station in Kalaburagi city.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)