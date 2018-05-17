Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'Defeat Of Democracy' As BS Yeddyurappa Takes Oath

Congress leaders protest at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru

Highlights "India will mourn the defeat of democracy," tweets Rahul Gandhi Congress' opportunist offer to JD(S) is shameful, says Amit Shah Congress leaders protest at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru

The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution.



This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2018

The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

Mr Yedyurappa's letter to the Governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor's invitation does not mention any number at all! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 17, 2018