Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'Defeat Of Democracy' As BS Yeddyurappa Takes Oath

Highlights
- "India will mourn the defeat of democracy," tweets Rahul Gandhi
- Congress' opportunist offer to JD(S) is shameful, says Amit Shah
- Congress leaders protest at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru
BJP chief Amit Shah hit back at Mr Gandhi's 'Murder of Democracy' describing the party's support to JD(S) as "shameful". BJP has got the people's mandate with 104 seats while Congress' tally dropped from 122 in 2013 to 78, Mr Shah tweeted.
The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2018
This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.
The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018
The Congress party has accused the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala of encouraging horse-trading, after he invited Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government even though he did not have the numbers.
Former union minister P Chidambaram spearheaded the attack on BJP after the party put out a copy of the letter of invitation by the governor on Wednesday. In a series of tweets Mr Chidambaram questioned why the governor's letter does not mention how many lawmakers' support Mr Yeddyurappa has.
Mr Yedyurappa's letter to the Governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor's invitation does not mention any number at all!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 17, 2018
As Mr Yeddyurapa flashed a victory sign after taking the oath of office, Congress and JD(S) lawmakers left the Eagleton Resorts, where they were putting up for the last 48 hours, to hold a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
"The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. We will go to the people and will tell them how BJP is going against the Constitution," former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the media.
In a dramatic overnight hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the way the Karnataka governor invited Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government "defies arithmetic." The top court did not put Mr Yeddyurappa's swearing-in on hold but said it would invite brazen horse trading, after the government's counsel told the court anti-defection law does not apply to lawmakers before they are sworn in. "You mean before swearing-in MLAs can switch sides?" the court asked, wondering how the BJP intended to cross the majority mark of 112.