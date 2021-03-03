Karnataka Minister Quits On 'Moral Grounds' Amid Row Over Alleged Sex Tape

Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has resigned on "moral grounds" over alleged sex tape

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has resigned on "moral grounds" after an alleged sex tape was aired by local news channels.

"Allegations against me are far from the truth. Clear investigation is needed. I'll come out innocent and I'm confident about it. I'm resigning on moral grounds and I request you to accept this," Ramesh Jarkiholi said in his resignation letter.

His brother and BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi has sought a CBI probe into the matter and threatened to file a Rs 100 crore suit against those who released the "fake CD".

The purported video showing the Karnataka minister getting intimate with an unidentified woman were widely aired by Kannada news channels.

"The woman who they claim has faced injustice, her identity is not known. Someone gives the complaint claiming her relatives insisted on it... taking that complaint itself is wrong because the person affected has to give the complaint, not someone on the street," Balachandra Jarkiholi said, defending his brother.

The allegation, just ahead of the budget session of the Karnataka assembly starting tomorrow, comes as a huge embarrassment to the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, an MLA from Gokak, who was earlier with the Congress, was among the chief architects in causing the downfall of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, paving the way for the BJP to come to power in Karnataka.