Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's "Double Dare" To BJP In Suicide Case

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister and the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, denied all allegations levelled by the BJP in connection with the suicide of a contractor in the state and said he is waiting for the forensic test report on the 8-page note left by Sachin Panchal. The note, which alleges that he had received threats from Raju Kapanur - who the BJP claim is a close aide of Priyank Kharge - also claims there is a conspiracy to kill a BJP MLA.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Kharge said while the note has a huge discrepancy which merits investigation.

"It is an 8-page note, where the seventh page signed. This is the eighth page mentioning the conspiracy theory to murder ex-MLA or MLA,' he said. "I think this is delusional. These kind of things do not happen in Karnataka. This is not UP Bihar or a BJP ruled state. Let the FSL report come out," he added.

Asked if he knew the contractor, he denied categorically. Asked if he has any connection with Raju Kapanur as the BJP alleges, he said the note "named eight people a couple of whom are from my party".

"We have not denied it. I have said one of the accused is a brother of a Congress corporator. unlike the BJP we have nothing to hide. We are very clear on what has transpired. I have asked for a free and fair investigation," he added.

Asked about the BJP demands for a CBI investigation into the matter, he said whenever investigations have been handed to the CBI under a Congress government, the Central agency has confirmed the findings of the state police.

Declaring that while the BJP has a "newfound love for the CBI in Opposition-ruled states," he questioned if the party has been able to produce a shred of evidence against the government or him. "They are doing hit-and-run politics. I double-dare the BJP to prove anything against me or the government".



Mr Kharge pointed out that unlike the other contractor who committed suicide during the rule of the erstwhile BJP-led government, "naming and shaming ministers," the suicide note this time has no mention of him.

In the note, Sachin Panchal, a contractor from Bidar, had alleged that Raju Kapanur had demanded Rs 1 crore from him, of which he had paid Rs 15 lakh. He also alleged that Congress leaders had connived to kill several people, including Siddalinga Swami of Andola Math, BJP leaders Manikanth Rathod and Chandu Patil.

Calling the BJP a divided house, Mr Kharge said the party now just intends to use a smokescreen to cover up their own factionalism and shortcomings.