Karnataka Man Thrashed And Paraded Naked For Allegedly Harassing Woman In A Park

Meghraj was sauntering in the park when locals spotted him allegedly harassing a girl.

A man was brutally thrashed and paraded naked in a busy traffic junction for allegedly misbehaving with a girl at the Maharaja Park in Hassan district of Karnataka.

According to the police, the person who was thrashed has been identified as Meghraj from the Vijayapura district of the state. He is a construction worker in Hassan city.

Meghraj was sauntering in the park when locals spotted him allegedly harassing a girl. A group of people then assaulted him. Instead of handing him over to the police, they thrashed and disrobed him, and then paraded him naked near the Hemavathi statue circle, a busy traffic junction. The cops who arrived at the spot took stock of the situation.

Meghraj was immediately taken into custody. After inquiring about the incident, the Hassan city police registered an FIR against four unknown persons for assaulting and parading him naked.

"According to the allegations made by a group of people at the spot, the alleged girl did not give any complaint against Meghraj. However, since he was brutally thrashed and paraded naked in public, he has lodged a complaint with us. We have registered an FIR against four persons under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 504 (intentional insult to breach peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)," Hassan police told NDTV.